Dirty water supply in Ludhiana: Residents take dig at civic body

Fed up with the issue of contaminated water supply in their area, residents of Atam Nagar in ward number 49 led by former president of youth Congress (Atam Nagar constituency) Gurjeet Singh Shinh bathed and brushed at the municipal corporation’s Zone-D office on Thursday to take a dig at the civic body.

The residents rued that they have been raising the issue for more than 20 days, but the authorities have failed to resolve it. They added that it is even difficult for them to even bathe and brush at their homes, due to the contaminated and foul smelling water. Also, they are forced to purchase water bottles from the market to meet their daily needs, they added. They also slammed area MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains for turning a blind eye towards their problems.

Shinh said, “MC officials and MLA have been ignoring the residents’ problems for the last two years. Whenever a complaint is submitted, the authorities make temporary arrangements, but the contaminated supply returns after some time. The authorities need to find a concrete solution for the problem.”

Meanwhile, MC superintending engineer Ravinder Garg, said, “I also visited the area on Thursday and there was no issue with the water supply. The sewer lines got choked in the area on Wednesday, due to which there might have been some contamination, but the issue has been resolved. However, MC teams are still conducting inspections in the area and if someone faces any problem, they can contact the MC officials and it will be resolved at the earliest.”

Despite attempts to reach Bains, he was not available for comments.