Disabled woman sold off, raped in Gurugram; 3 booked

A 19-year-old disabled woman was allegedly kidnapped from her home and sold off to a man who repeatedly raped her before she was rescued by the police, officials said on Tuesday. The survivor narrated her ordeal to the police and said that she was kidnapped by a woman named Dhanpati, a resident of Rampur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the woman, living with her uncle, had been missing since December 21. On December 30, her uncle got to know about her whereabouts in Khera Khalilpur village and he informed the police. Following this, a police team along with the survivor’s family reached the spot and rescued her, police.

The survivor narrated her ordeal to the police and said that she was kidnapped by a woman named Dhanpati, a resident of Rampur. She then sold her off to a man and a woman -- Dharmi and Shakuntala -- who took her to Rewari and then brought her to Khera Khalilpur village.

During this period, she was raped several times, the woman told the police.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against Dhanpti, Dharmi and Shakuntala under sections 140 (1) (kidnapping), 143(2) (trafficking) 3(5) (common intention) and 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sohna City police station, police said. “The survivor was safely handed over to her family and a probe is underway. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said Inspector Praveen Malik, SHO of Sohna city police station.