Discussions on statehood should conclude soon: J&K CM

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that discussions on restoring statehood to the Union Territory should be concluded soon so that people can get what they have been demanding. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah during an NCC event in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a special national integration camp organised by the Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh NCC Directorate here, Abdullah also lauded the sanctioning of several projects for the UT. “Let there be discussions, it is a good thing. But we would want the discussions to conclude soon and that we get what we are demanding,” he said.

Welcoming the sanctioning of several projects for Jammu and Kashmir, including tunnels, costing ₹10,600 crore, the CM said these projects will give a huge boost to the UT. “ the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, addressing the NCC Special Integration Camp–2025 at Badami Bagh Cantonment, he said the presence of young cadets from different parts of the country was a “morale booster” for the people of the Valley. Referring to the Pahalgam attack, he urged the youngsters from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from across the country to serve as ambassadors of peace, unity and harmony by sharing their positive experiences of Jammu and Kashmir with people in their home states.

Referring to the terror attack, he said, “This year has brought us pain we hoped never to experience again.”

Emphasizing the importance of continued engagement with Kashmir, the CM urged NCC authorities to organise future camps that include travel by train. “Let cadets witness the incredible engineering marvels that connect the Valley to the rest of the country. It will be a journey of inspiration,” he suggested.

Lauding the cadets for their impressive cultural performances, he remarked, “In less than an hour, you transported us from the snowy heights of Kashmir to the sunlit shores of Kerala. Your discipline, effort and talent are truly commendable.” (With PTI inputs)