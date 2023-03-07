Dismiss Punjab govt for not maintaining law and order: SAD to Governor

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to dismiss the Bhagwant Mann government for its gross failure to maintain law and order. The delegation led by party chief Sukhbir Badal also accused the AAP government of indulging in corruption running into hundreds of crores while framing the liquor and sand mining policy and suppressing the freedom of the press. (HT File Photo)

The SAD delegation apprised the governor about the chief minister’s conduct in the Vidhan Sabha and said he was not fit to sit in his chair.

Delegation also expressed shock at the chief minister’s statement that he had a complete dossier on the corrupt activities of the previous Congress ministers.

“If it was a fact that the previous Congress government was most corrupt but it was even more mystifying as to why the chief minister was not taking any action against former Congress ministers despite having proof of their corrupt activities in his possession,” the delegation said.

He said it seemed the government was using the dossier to silence Congress leaders into submission. “This was even witnessed in the assembly when the Punjab Congress president refused to join the sloganeering against the chief minister or even raise his hand in solidarity with his party leaders protesting against the AAP government,” Badal told mediapersons later.