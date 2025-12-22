Dispute over ‘illicit’ relations: In dying declaration, Meharban woman blames spouse, his kin

A 24-year-old woman died after alleged assault and being forced to consume a poisonous substance by her husband and in-laws in the Meharban area, police said on Sunday. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, a resident of Boothgarh in Meharban, the deceased breathed her last during treatment at the civil hospital here. According to the police, the woman suspected that her husband had an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) so she had been raising objections. Police said further investigation is underway. (HT Photo for representation)

An FIR has been registered against Ramandeep’s husband Gagandeep Singh, his sister-in-law and latter’s son Harman Singh. The Meharban police recorded the victim’s statement before her death, conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the body to the family. Gagandeep Singh has been arrested.

Sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, SHO at Meharban police station, stated that before her death, Ramandeep stated that she was married to Gagandeep Singh in March 2024. She added that frequent disputes took place at home as she objected to her husband’s alleged relationship with his sister-in-law. The couple lived on the ground floor, while the family of her brother-in-law stayed on the upper floor.

She stated that on the night of December 15, while she was in her room, her husband held her hands from behind, after which his sister-in-law allegedly forced her to drink a poisonous substance. She further alleged that Harman Singh assaulted her. When she raised an alarm, the accused left the room.

As her condition deteriorated, she informed her father, who rushed her to the civil hospital, where she later succumbed. Police said further investigation is underway.

The SHO added that earlier an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 123 (causing hurt by poison or stupefying substances with intent to commit another crime), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives towards a woman), 86 (‘cruelty’ in the context of offenses against women), 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused. After her death, the police added Section 103 (murder) of the BNS in the FIR. The police have arrested her husband and a hunt is on for the rest of the accused.