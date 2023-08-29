Harassed by stalker, 25-year-old woman ends life in Mohali

Distressed over being stalked and blackmailed by a man, a 25-year-old woman hanged herself at her apartment in Sector 88 on Sunday.

Acting on her father’s complaint, police have booked the accused, Jaswinder Singh, hailing from Ferozepur, for abetment to suicide.

The complainant, a resident of Bathinda, told the police that Jaswinder had been pursuing his daughter for marriage and when she declined, he started harassing her.

He created an objectionable video of her and had been threatening to circulate it online. He also demanded ₹10 lakh from him to leave his daughter alone.

Under immense pressure due to the harassment, his daughter hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her apartment on Sunday, said the father.

The domestic help informed the family, following which they alerted the Sohana police station.

Investigating officer Balbir Singh said they had booked Jaswinder under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt was on to nab him.

