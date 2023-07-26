Amid heavy rains, 17 govt schools in border areas of Ferozepur, Fazilka to remain closed till July 29

The district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of seven government schools in Ferozepur and 10 in Fazilka till July 29 due to continuous rain in certain border villages. Photo for representational purposes only.

District magistrate Rajesh Dhiman exercising his authority under Section 144 of the Criminal Code 1973, declared closure of seven government schools in Ferozepur district. This decision was made after a request from the district education officers in Ferozepur.

The closure period spans from July 25 to July 29, and applies to the following schools in Ferozepur district: Government Middle School, Alwala, Government Senior Secondary School, Dhira Ghara, Government Senior Secondary School, Nau Behram Sher Singh Wala, Government Primary Schools, Dhira Ghara, Nihala Lawera, Kale Ke Hithar, and Bandala.

The DEOs reported that the floodwaters have entered the schools, posing safety risks for students.

Meanwhile, in Fazilka, district magistrate Senu Duggal also issued orders for the closure of 10 government schools in flood-affected areas until July 29.

The schools, falling under Block Fazilka 2 and Guru Harsahai 3, include Government Senior Secondary School, Jhangar Bhaini, Government Primary School, Gulaba Bhaini, Government Primary School, Dhani Sadda Singh, Government Primary School, Dona Nanaka, Government Primary School, Teja Ruhela, Government Primary School, Gatti Number 1, Government Primary School, Muhar Jamsar, Government Primary School, Mahatma Nagar, Government Primary School, Dhani Natha Singh, and Government Primary School, Attu Wala.

All other schools in the districts, except those mentioned above, will remain open.

Channel Options

No Product SelectedHT-WebHT-PrintHT-MobileNo Edition SelectedNo Style SelectedDigital EditorWebTopics ViewPrint Editor

Show Channel Bars

Filter Alternates

Show Strike Out

Show Annotations

About the Object

Creatorashutosh.sharma

Workflow Status Story/Release

Locker Object Not Locked

Metadata

Authorashutosh.sharma

Web Main Sectioncities/chandigarh

Web Secondary Sections

Web Assigments

Word Count238

Char Count1684

Country

City

Linked Objects

HT_AMRI-CityState_V2-002-1229.pgl/HindustanTimes/Print/Pages/2023-07-26/City-State/HT_AMRI-CityState_V2-002-1229.pglEOM::PrintPage

Schools Closed in Fazilka, ferozepur.xmlEOM::WorkflowTask

20180204_MNU-GSH-MN_Talent Search Exam_01_02.jpg/HindustanTimes/Pictures/2023-07-26/20180204_MNU-GSH-MN_Talent Search Exam_01_02.jpgImage

Correlations

20180204_MNU-GSH-MN_Talent Search Exam_01_02.jpg/HindustanTimes/Pictures/2023-07-26/20180204_MNU-GSH-MN_Talent Search Exam_01_02.jpgImage

Usage Tickets

PrintLink

Userajay.sharma

Timestamp25/07/2023 23:19:09

Comment

EOM::Status

Userashutosh.sharma

Timestamp26/07/2023 00:46:53

Comment

EOM::Task

Userashutosh.sharma

Timestamp26/07/2023 00:46:53

Comment

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON