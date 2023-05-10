Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana district logs five Covid cases

Ludhiana district logs five Covid cases

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 10, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The district recorded 5 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.70% and active caseload reduced to 67. Hospitalizations decreased to 2 from 9.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed a drop from nine to two in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The positivity rate stood at 0.70%. (HT File Photo)
The positivity rate stood at 0.70%. (HT File Photo)

Meanwhile, hospitalisations of Covid-infected patients witnessed a drop from nine to two in isolation wards of various hospitals.

As per data shared by civil surgeon, a total of 1,14,491 persons have tested Covid positive since the pandemic started and 3,027 persons have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, as many as 718 samples were sent for Covid testing.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
