Diversion of ₹597-crore govt funds: Several Haryana, Chandigarh officials named by key accused, say police

Real estate developer Vikram Wadhwa, arrested in connection with the alleged diversion of ₹597-crore government funds linked to IDFC First Bank, has disclosed the names of several senior officials during questioning, investigators said. Key accused Vikram Wadhwa

A senior officer of the Chandigarh Police said Wadhwa shared the names of a number of officials from government departments in Haryana and Chandigarh who were allegedly associated with the transactions under scrutiny. “These names cannot be disclosed at this stage. If any action has to be taken against them, sanction from the respective governments will be required,” the officer said.

According to the disclosure statement submitted by the police before a court while seeking Wadhwa’s remand, the accused admitted that he had approached certain government departments at the instance of former bank manager Ribhav Rishi and persuaded them to shift their bank accounts to IDFC First Bank.

Investigators said Wadhwa also told them that he could assist in recovering documents related to property investments allegedly made using the diverted funds and provide details about the network of shell companies and individuals involved in the transactions. Police said the information shared by him is being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police said large financial transactions running into crores have been traced between government accounts, shell firms and private individuals.

On Saturday, Wadhwa’s defence counsel moved multiple applications before a Chandigarh court alleging procedural violations during his arrest and custody. In one of the applications filed, Wadhwa sought recording of his statement before the court, claiming that police officials made him sign several handwritten, typed and blank documents while he was in custody. He alleged that he was not informed about the allegations against him or the FIR under which he was detained.

In a separate plea, Wadhwa urged the court to declare his arrest illegal, contending that the police had failed to supply the grounds of arrest at the time of taking him into custody. The application states that his detention violated Articles 21 and 22(1) of the Constitution that guarantee protection of life and personal liberty and require that an arrested person be informed of the reasons for arrest.

Wadhwa further argued that the arrest was carried out in violation of provisions of the BNSS, including Sections 36, 35(c), 47, 48 and 62, which lay down procedural safeguards during arrest and custody.

In another application, Wadhwa has sought copies of key documents related to the case, including the arrest memo, FIR, remand application and the satisfaction note recorded by police under Section 35(c) of the BNSS. His counsel submitted that without access to these documents, the accused would not be in a position to effectively oppose the police’s remand plea.

The defence also maintained that the applicant remains unaware of the specific allegations against him and the basis on which the police invoked the power to arrest. The court has been requested to direct the investigating officer to supply all relevant documents to ensure that the accused can exercise his legal rights during the remand proceedings.