Diwali gift: Chandigarh mayor announces free parking for two-wheelers from December 1
Nov 11, 2023 08:08 PM IST
Free parking for two-wheelers will be available at all parking sites falling under the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, said the mayor
In what he termed a Diwali gift for city residents, Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta announced free parking for two-wheelers in all parking sites falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC) from December 1.
While sharing this, Gupta said the MC General House had recently approved an agenda in this regard. Currently, MC charges ₹7 for parking of two-wheelers and ₹14 for four-wheelers.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
He said the civic body was managing 89 parking sites in Chandigarh and all had equal parking facility for two- and four-wheelers.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!