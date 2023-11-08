Diwali gifting: Sustainable choices galore

From going green with terrariums to opting for luxe decor accessories, make this festival of lights a memorable one for your famjam with these eco-conscious options: This festive season, it’s crucial to make mindful choices that align with your commitment to the environment. Clockwise: A boho bag by Rivaaz; an artisanal chocolate hamper by Mozimo; a Royal Lapiz tea set by Arttdinox; a terrarium by Urban Green Space; steel base hampers by Pataaree Studios; and their pataka accessories.

Plant in a glass FTW

For a thoughtful Diwali gift, pick a gift that radiates growth — terrariums. These promote sustainability, what Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has been championing by arriving at parties with a plant! Harpreet Kaur from Urban Green Space, says, “Terrariums can be a source of joy and a perfect gift for plant lovers. These are not only low maintenance and selfsustaining but also have countless environmental benefits.”

Oye pataka!

There might be a ban on crackers, but that doesn’t mean your Diwali will be incomplete for instead of patakas, you can indulge in quirky brooches, torans, and other accessories and decor items that are no less than a pataka! “We’ve made a conscious effort to revive, restore and upcycle old artefacts for Diwali. We’ve created products from leftover fabrics and accessories, too” says Shagun Bawa, founder, Pataaree Studios, adding, “We’ve upcycled these into handcrafted pieces of heritage. The hampers have a steel base, which are themed in marigold yellow and hot pink lotus and bandhej prints that can be repurposed.”

Old scrap, new luxury

Close friends and relatives are special, so don’t shy away from gifting them a taste of tea with a touch of luxury. “We are using scrap metal sheets and hammering them into engraved luxury products,” says spokesperson from Arttdinox, which has designed Royal Lapiz tea set, adding, “One can experience opulence at high tea sessions and celebrate the beauty of hand-engraved floral details through impeccable craftsmanship.”

Sweet tales sans plastic pollution

A festival is incomplete without sweets, and gratifying the craving for the same while sparing a thought for the environment are chocolates by Mozimo. Priyanka Gupta, co-founder of the brand, says, “Knowing the dark side of the chocolate industry, from illegal farming to environmental damage, we were very particular about not using plastic for packaging. We have paper and glass jars packaging done using paper, jute, or cloth bag hampers. Our range of sweets, created exclusively for Diwali, thus resonates with the spirit of the festival while staying eco-friendly.”

Boho(t) hatke!

If you want to support desi artisans, get a boho bag from Rivaaz featuring multicoloured fabric patchwork, mirror work and much more that go a long way towards sustainable fashion. With handloom fabrics sourced from weavers across country and sewn by local women, these bags are a symbol of cultural preservation.

