Ludhiana | DMCH in collaboration with AOI launches Punjab’s first advanced radiotherapy Varian Halcyon E
Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH Cancer Care Centre) in collaboration with American Oncology Institute (AOI) launched Punjab’s first advanced radiotherapy technology ‘Varian Halcyon E’ on Thursday.
Chief guest Gurpreet Bassi (Gogi), MLA Ludhiana West, along with DMCH secretary Prem Kumar Gupta, principal Dr Sandeep Puri and vice-principal Dr GS Wander graced the occasion.
Varian Halcyon E system worth nearly ₹16-crore delivers highly targeted cancer treatments with extreme precision and accuracy at a speed up to four times the standard technology.
It further simplifies critical techniques such as craniospinal irradiation (CSI) for patients with central nervous system malignancies. The facility optimises image-guided radiotherapies such as cone-beam CT imaging within 17 seconds and helps in speeding up the treatment process.
Gogi said he has been told that the new machine will provide affordable treatment to cancer patient which would be covered under Mukh Mantri Punjab Cancer Raahat Kosh Scheme of ₹1.5 lakh.
Gupta said, “DMCH Cancer Care Centre is committed to offer advanced technology to simplify virtually every aspect of treatment for the benefit of our patients. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide. We aim to deliver high-quality, faster patient outcomes and constantly strive to make healthcare accessible for all.”
Puri said, “Punjab recorded the highest estimated number of cancer cases in the region between 2018-2020. With the latest technology and state-of-the-art facility, we will accelerate screening and treatment for cancer patients in Punjab. The facility will help us further to deliver high-quality treatment empowering us to care for many more patients.”
-
7 Punjab Engineering College students bag packages of ₹64.5 LPA from Apple
Seven final-year computer science engineering students of Punjab Engineering College have received offers of ₹64.5 lakh per annum from Apple during this year's placement drive. A total of 509 of the 600 final-year students of the college have been placed this year. This includes 113 students of CSE, followed by 98 of electronics and communication engineering and 96 of electrical engineering.
-
Ludhiana | 2 arrested with 22 phones, 12 bikes
Two people were arrested with 12 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones and two sharp-edged weapons on Thursday. The accused are Suraj Kumar of New Janta Nagar and Raman Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar. Fourteen more phones were recovered from the accused. Other Briefs Man booked forging son's signature to sell his bike Ludhiana A man was booked for forging the signatures of his son to sell the latter's Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on Thursday.
-
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
-
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
-
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps. Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics