DMCH Ludhiana organises awareness event to mark World Leprosy Day

The Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday marked the World Leprosy Day by organising an event —the theme for which was ‘Unity for Dignity’—aimed to raise awareness about the disease among public.

DMCH managing society secretary Prem Kumar said the department of dermatology at DMCH has state of the art facilities and provides the highest level of skin care facilities.

Department of dermatology head Dr Sunil Gupta said, “The bacteria causing leprosy grows very slowly and it may take up to 20 years to develop signs of the infection. The disease can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose.”

Stressing on the importance of early diagnosis, he added that if untreated, leprosy can lead to paralysis of hands and feet.

Associate professor Dr Jaspriya Sandhu echoed the same, saying early diagnosis and timely management of the disease can prevent leprosy.

“Leprosy does not pass from one person to another while shaking hands or hugging, sitting next to each other or sharing food,” she added.

Fellow associate professor Dr Sukhjot Kaur highlighted the signs and symptoms including discoloured patches on the skin, usually flat that may be numb and look faded, painless ulcers on the soles of feet, numbness of affected areas of the skin, painless swelling or lumps on the face or earlobes, loss of eyebrows or eyelashes.