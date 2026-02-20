DM’s order to monitor Zakat during Ramadan invites ire of Cong leaders

An order issued by the deputy magistrate of Kishtwar district to regulate charity and donations during the month of Ramadan drew the ire of Congress legislators and deputy chief minister (CM) Surinder Choudhary here on Thursday. A dedicated district vigilance helpline (9484217492 / 01995-259555 / 9906154100) has also been activated for reporting fraudulent or suspicious fund raising activities. (File)

While drawing attention of the Speaker AR Rather in the legislative assembly, Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir said “to put regulation on donations pertaining to a religion has probably happened for the first time in the history of India. I think the order should be revoked and CM should take its cognisance.”

Another Congress legislator Nizammudin Bhat also echoed the same demand. “Charity and Zakat are religious obligations and are not given after informing authorities. It amounts to intruding privacy. Charity is, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing. The order is absolutely unconstitutional order and ultra-vires . I request CM to examine it and get it withdrawn,” Bhat said.

While speaking to reporters outside the legislative assembly, deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said, “I don’t think DCs should get into religious affairs but it’s new age… we have new officers and new DCs. And when one gets more than what he deserved then he starts showing his power but I would say that officers should not intervene and speak on religious affairs.”

The leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, however, welcomed the order and said, the step was taken to prevent misuse of charitable funds for unlawful or anti-national activities. “Such safeguards are necessary to ensure that religious donations such as Zakat are not diverted for subversive purposes,” he said.

When contacted, Kishtwar DC, Pankaj Sharma, said, “The order has been issued following a directive of the CM to all the DCs at a meeting in run up to Ramzan. All the DCs were directed to regulate donations and the purpose is to ensure that such donations reached poor and destitute people.”

As per the order, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, no individual, NGO, trust, society or committee shall collect donations whether in cash, kind or digital mode without valid registration under the relevant laws and prior written clearance from the Executive Officer, Waqaf Board Unit Kishtwar, Imam Jamia Masjid Kishtwar (President Majlis Shura Committee), or the concerned Tehsildars.

“While Zakat and Sadaqah are sacred religious practices during Ramadan, any fraudulent solicitation or misrepresentation would be treated seriously to prevent misuse of public contributions meant for welfare and religious purposes,” it stated further.

A dedicated district vigilance helpline (9484217492 / 01995-259555 / 9906154100) has also been activated for reporting fraudulent or suspicious fund raising activities.

Meanwhile, head Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kitchloo expressed gratitude to the Kishtwar DC for issuing such an order. “I have its copy with me. It was much-needed. Several people from Poonch-Rajouri and Kashmir come here during Ramzan. Last year we caught five boys, who were from Kupwara and when we said that we would take their photos and expose them, they started crying and apologised. They were looting people. So, verification was much needed and should be done to ensure checks and balances.”