DNA reports confirm swapping of female babies born at SMGS Hospital

After two female infants were unintentionally swapped at the SMGS Hospital in September 2022, the DNA sampling established their real parents bringing an end to the suspense, said officials on Thursday. The DNA reports established that both the babies were swapped. (File)

“In September 2022, two females infants were born at the SMGS Hospital to two women’s, one from Doda and another from Chattisgarh,” said hospital official on condition of anonymity.

The woman from Chattisgarh was wife of a migrant labourer. The official informed that as per established norms, both the newly borns were tagged with their MRD numbers and shifted to a recovery ward along with their mothers.

“However, it seems their attendants (relatives) unintentionally swapped the babies while picking them up for feed. We have produced entire record before the police,” he said.

As time passed, the family from Doda suspected that something’s amiss because the baby girl with them had dark complexion. “The family then lodged a police complaint and demanded DNA profiling of their baby,” said the hospital official.

Consequently, we produced our records before the police and they found that two female babies were born that day, he added.

Police conducted their probe, traced another family that hailed from Chattisgarh and went for DNA sampling.

The DNA reports established that both the babies were swapped.