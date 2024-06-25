 Doc, staff of pvt hospital booked for thrashing patient - Hindustan Times
Doc, staff of pvt hospital booked for thrashing patient

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 25, 2024 07:52 AM IST

In a complaint to the police, Kaithal resident Dharshan Singh said that his father Krishan was admitted to Sapra Hospital in Hisar on June 18 for the treatment of liver disease and was undergoing treatment in the ICU

A doctor and staff of a private hospital was booked on Monday for allegedly thrashing a liver patient on June 18, police said.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Hisar police registered a case against the trio and others under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (common object of unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil police station. (iStock)
The victim was admitted to the Intensive care unit. In a complaint to the police, Kaithal resident Dharshan Singh said that his father Krishan was admitted to Sapra Hospital in Hisar on June 18 for the treatment of liver disease and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. “I asked my cousin Sumit to take care of my father. At around 3 am doctor Naveen Kumar, nurse Sonu and a security guard cam and held his father hostage, thrashed him and threatened to kill him,” he said.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024
