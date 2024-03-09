 Doctor arrested for taking ₹2 lakh bribe in Panipat - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Doctor arrested for taking 2 lakh bribe in Panipat

Doctor arrested for taking 2 lakh bribe in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 09, 2024 08:30 AM IST

“In this case, a bribe was being demanded by two other accused, namely Dr Pawan Kumar and clerk Naveen Kumar, working in the civil hospital, Panipat, through Dr Vishal Malik,” a spokesperson of the ACB said, adding that a case against the accused has been registered at the police station of ACB Karnal.

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team has arrested Dr Vishal Malik, working in a private hospital in Panipat, for allegedly taking 2 lakh as bribe.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The spokesperson said these accused had inspected the imaging and diagnostic centre being run by the complainant. During the inspection, the accused demanded a bribe of 2 lakh from the complainant in lieu of not registering an FIR.

“...Dr Malik of the private hospital was caught red-handed taking a bribe of 2 lakh. This bribe amount was to be delivered to the other two accused, Dr Pawan Kumar and clerk Naveen Kumar, through Dr Malik. The bureau will soon arrest these two accused as well in this case,” the spokesperson said.

