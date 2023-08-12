Ludhiana: Doctor booked for withdrawing pension of dead parents

The Sadar Police booked a Faridkot-based doctor for hiding the death of his parents, who were also government doctors, and withdrawing their pension from their bank accounts. According to the police, the accused has drawn ₹6 lakh from the accounts of his parents till November 2021, which the department used to send as pension. HT Image

The accused has been identified as Dr Bhupinder Pal Singh Khangura of Balvir Basti of Faridkot. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Surjit Singh of Dhalia village of Jagraon.

In his complaint, Surjit stated that Dr Khangura’s parents were doctors. His mother Dr Ranjit Kaur retired from Medical College, Faridkot. She died on February 27, 2019. After her death, the department kept sending her pension in account of her husband Dr Harjit Singh.

The complainant added that Dr Harjit Singh had died on May 20, 2021. Instead of informing the department about his death, the accused kept on withdrawing the pension from their bank accounts.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at police station Sadar, said that the complainant filed a complaint on June 9. The police lodged the FIR after investigating the matter for two months.

An FIR under Section 420 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

