Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Doctor booked for withdrawing pension of dead parents

Ludhiana: Doctor booked for withdrawing pension of dead parents

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 12, 2023 11:08 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Dr Bhupinder Pal Singh Khangura of Balvir Basti of Faridkot. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Surjit Singh of Dhalia village of Jagraon

The Sadar Police booked a Faridkot-based doctor for hiding the death of his parents, who were also government doctors, and withdrawing their pension from their bank accounts. According to the police, the accused has drawn 6 lakh from the accounts of his parents till November 2021, which the department used to send as pension.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused has been identified as Dr Bhupinder Pal Singh Khangura of Balvir Basti of Faridkot. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Surjit Singh of Dhalia village of Jagraon.

In his complaint, Surjit stated that Dr Khangura’s parents were doctors. His mother Dr Ranjit Kaur retired from Medical College, Faridkot. She died on February 27, 2019. After her death, the department kept sending her pension in account of her husband Dr Harjit Singh.

The complainant added that Dr Harjit Singh had died on May 20, 2021. Instead of informing the department about his death, the accused kept on withdrawing the pension from their bank accounts.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at police station Sadar, said that the complainant filed a complaint on June 9. The police lodged the FIR after investigating the matter for two months.

An FIR under Section 420 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out