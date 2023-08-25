Doctor dragged on car bonnet in Panchkula road rage incident

In yet another road rage incident in Panchkula, a 42-year-old doctor was roughed up and dragged for 50 metres on a car’s bonnet after he confronted its driver for hitting his vehicle in Sector 8.

The victim, Dr Gagan Garg, is a resident of Sector 4, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Panchkula, and works for a private hospital. (HT)

In his complaint to police, Garg said he had left home in his car to pick up his son from his tuition class in Sector 14.

While returning around 8.15 pm, as they reached the Sector 8/9 traffic lights, a Maruti Suzuki Alto hit his vehicle in a bid to overtake.

Garg said he confronted the car driver over this, following which the latter misbehaved with him and brandished a knife to threaten him.

To save himself, Garg locked himself in his car, when the car driver smashed a rear view mirror of his car. Shouting out his mobile phone number, the accused audaciously challenged him to take whatever action he can, Garg alleged.

As people gathered, Garg said he gathered courage and stepped out of his car to stop the accused from fleeing.

As he stood in front of the accused’s car, a teenager sitting inside threatened to kill him. The accused driver proceeded to accelerate his car, causing Garg to land on the bonnet. But instead of stopping, he continued to drive, dragging Garg along for 50 metres.

Amid the melee, the car hit a roadside cart and as he fell on the road, the Alto driver sped away, Garg alleged.

He told the police that he visited the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, for treatment, and could not immediately lodge complaint due to his injuries.

Police have registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station.

Police officials said they had launched a probe and the accused driver will be arrested soon, as Garg had jotted down the car’s registration number.

