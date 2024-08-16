Doctors’ protest leaves patients in lurch

Kolkata rape-murder case Doctors in civil hospital holding a strike during the protest against "stop violence against health care workers" in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

Patients were a harried lot at the civil hospital as the doctors went on a one-day strike on Friday in protest against the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata.

The outpatient department (OPD) services were suspended in response to the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association’s (PCMSA) call for a strike. However, many patients were unaware of the strike and kept waiting till 12 pm.

Shahin, mother of a nine-year-old girl, said, “We came here at 9 am. My daughter has ulcers in her stomach.”

Bodhraj from Haibowal was at the hospital with his son, who had stomach infection. “We have been waiting here since morning.”

53-year-old Abdullah, said, “My son is suffering from a skin infection in his feet. We came here for a checkup but there are no doctors.”

The PCMSA said the strike was aimed at demanding timely justice for the victim and security for healthcare professionals.

“In the backdrop of the gruesome rape and murder of a resident doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, OPD services at all public healthcare centres of the state remained suspended today (August 16) in response to call by the PCMSA to demand expeditious justice for the victim, central protection act for healthcare professionals and adequate security arrangements at public healthcare facilities of the state,” read a PCMSA release.

The doctors also took out a rally at the Civil Hospital in the morning to register their protest.

Dr Akhil Sareen, state president, PCMSA, said, “Time and again such incidents of violence against doctors keep surfacing in the state. Despite assurance, nothing has been done.”

The Indian Medical Association’s Ludhiana chapter has given a call for strike on Saturday. The OPD services private hospitals and other medical facilities will remain closed tomorrow.