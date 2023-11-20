: The transport authorities in Kashmir have warned drivers and owners of commercial vehicles of stringent action if their vehicles are found without fitness certificates and permits. Doda accident aftermath: RTO acts tough, cautions vehicle owners without documents (HT)

The Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, is acting tough against the commercial vehicles after the 39 people died in a road accident in Doda when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a gorge five days ago.

“Commercial vehicles should necessarily have documents before traversing on road, including a fitness certificate which a board of inspection certifies every six months, valid insurance document and commercial permit. Without these documents, the vehicle can’t hit the road,” RTO Kashmir Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari said.

He said that they have found in many cases that drivers ignore these things and run without fitness, insurance or permit.

“There are fatal road accidents and the road accident risk assessment is regularly taken but accidents keep happening. In that case, passengers travelling in these vehicles are not able to claim insurance and the processes after accident were difficult. That is why commercial passengers like taxi owners, bus owners or auto, are requested to renew fitness and permits which are online,” he said.

He said that they may cease other services to such vehicles without proper documents. “The vehicles (without documents) are illegal. Our enforcement teams and traffic officials are involved in regular enforcement and imposing challans. If drivers remain cautious regarding these things, then enforcement is not needed. We can block other services for these vehicles or drivers. Generally these vehicles should not ply on road but if they are found on roads, they may face heavy fine,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior NC leader and former speaker of J&K legislative assembly Mubarak Gul on Monday slammed the administration for its ‘failure to take adequate measures’ to curb the rising number of road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gul said that the LG-led administration has turned a blind eye towards the plight of the people who are losing their lives in road accidents on a regular basis.

“The committee had submitted a comprehensive report with detailed recommendations, but the government has failed to act on it,” he said.

The NC leader also called for a thorough investigation into the Doda accident, saying that those responsible for the tragedy should be held accountable.