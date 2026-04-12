Dog bite cases surge as sterilisation drive lags in Ludhiana

A steady rise in dog bite cases in Ludhiana has brought the municipal corporation’s sterilisation drive under scrutiny, with officials and animal welfare groups flagging gaps in coverage, funding and infrastructure. The disparity has raised concerns over the effectiveness of population control measures. (HT File)

Dog bite cases rose from 31,054 in 2024 to 37,200 in 2025, while the MC sterilised only around 12,000 dogs during the year, according to health officer Dr Vipan Malhotra.

The disparity has raised concerns over the effectiveness of population control measures.

Members of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPAC) attributed the slow pace to inadequate financial support. A member, requesting anonymity, said sterilisation at private clinics costs around ₹7,000 per dog, whereas MC tenders provide only ₹1,200– ₹1,500.

“Even the consumables required for the procedure cost over ₹1,000,” the member said.

The process also involves keeping dogs under observation for around five days and managing post-operative complications, which limits the number of procedures that can be carried out.

Limited infrastructure further constrains the drive, with only one animal birth control centre in Haibowal that can handle about 18 dogs at a time.

“With such limited resources, the pace of sterilisation remains restricted,” the member added.

Another concern is the restricted geographical coverage of the programme. While the MC’s sterilisation efforts are confined to areas within municipal limits, dog bite cases have also been rising in urbanised outskirts that fall outside its jurisdiction.

Pooja Jain of SPAC said complaints from such areas have increased. “There is a serious stray dog issue in areas like South City”, she said.

We receive frequent complaints about aggressive dogs, but these localities are not covered under the sterilisation drive,” she said.

The public safety risks were highlighted in December last year, when a rabid dog attacked 10 people, including a 10-year-old child who sustained severe facial injuries and required plastic surgery. The dog was later caught and he died within a few days.