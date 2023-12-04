Dog Show-2023: Putting their best paw forward, canines turn heads at Ludhiana vet varsity show

In a celebration of the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged companions, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana played host to a spectacular display of canine diversity at its annual Dog Show-2023. The event brought together dog enthusiasts from across the state, showcasing an array of breeds from the pint-sized Pomeranians to the majestic Harlequin Great Danes, shedding light on the multifaceted world of man’s best friend. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Ludhiana played host to a spectacular display of canine diversity at its annual Dog Show-2023. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

The sprawling campus buzzed with excitement as proud dog owners paraded their furry friends, revealing tales of camaraderie and companionship. The event drew attention not only for the endearing toy breeds like Pomeranian, Shih Tzu, Toy, Chow Chow, Bichon Frisé, Pug, Yorkshire Terrier, and Maltese, known for their cute appearances and playful nature but also for the imposing presence of daunting breeds such as Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Saint Bernard, Rottweiler, Bullmastiff, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, American Bully, and Husky.

Jatinder from Fazilka, a breeder specialising in Chow Chow, remarked, “People love them for their fluffy appearance. They appear like soft fluffy toys who can be a great companion and friendly with kids. Originally native to China and Russia, they are gaining a lot of popularity here in Punjab. The puppy of Chow Chow breed can cost somewhere between ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.”

Vikas Khanna, proudly displaying his towering three-feet-tall Great Dane imported from Europe, countered stereotypes about the breed, stating, “He might appear a bit wild in nature, but he is as friendly as any other breed. As far as the neighborhood is concerned, we do not take him out in the street to socialise.”

The breed competitions categorised into toy, terrier, utility, hound, gun dog, working, pastoral, and miscellaneous groups, witnessed participation from over 100 dog owners. Dhiraj Gupta, organising secretary, emphasised the significance of the event, highlighting its role in creating awareness about pet animals, particularly dogs.

The Dog Show-2023 was inaugurated by Gurpreet Singh Gogi, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ludhiana West, who praised the university’s efforts in advancing the livestock sector and organising the show. Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of the university, underscored the enduring relationship between humans and dogs, emphasising the importance of pets in modern urban life. He also lauded the university’s research, clinical, and training facilities for dogs and pet owners.

The valedictory function saw the felicitation of winners by vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh, acknowledging their contributions to the diverse categories. Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education, recognised the efforts of HS Dhalla for establishing the first Dog Park in north India. The event concluded with the release of a souvenir containing valuable articles on dog health and welfare.