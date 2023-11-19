Domestic help steals 7 lakh, jewellery from Mohali house

Police on Saturday booked a Nepalese national for stealing ₹7 lakh and gold jewellery from the Sector-91 house where he worked as a domestic help after locking up the 53-year-old owner in the toilet.

The accused, Laxman, who had been working at the house for six years, stole the cash and jewellery from a locked cupboard. Two of his accomplices are yet to be identified.

According to information, the trio tied the 53-year-old home-alone woman up using a piece of cloth before locking her up in the toilet. They then broke open the cupboard using a screwdriver.

The woman’s husband, Rakesh Grover, 55, runs a medicine factory on Landran road.

In his complaint, he told police that his wife, who is undergoing spinal treatment, was home alone at the time of the incident as all members of the family were away for work.

“Laxman, along with his two friends arrived at our house around 1.30 pm. They tied up my wife’s arms and legs, and locked her inside a toilet. They opened the locks of a cupboard using a screwdriver and decamped with cash, and my daughter’s and daughter in-law’s gold jewellery. My wife somehow managed to get out of the toilet and informed me,” he added.

The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the house.

Sharing further details, an investigating officer said, “We have sent our teams to cover all the routes leading to Nepal from here and we will nab the accused soon.”

The accused has been booked under Section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.