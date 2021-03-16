Domestic help steals cash, jewellery from house in Chandigarh
A woman, who was hired as a domestic help a few days ago, has stolen ₹30,000 cash and gold jewellery from a house in Sector 49, Chandigarh.
In his police complaint, Harsh Tando of Nirvana Society, Sector 49, who is a businessman, stated that the housemaid stole ₹30,000 cash and gold jewellery, including chain, mangalsutra, bracelet, earrings and bangle.
Police said that the accused woman, identified as Pooja, had approached the family a few days back seeking work as domestic help and was hired.
A case under Sections 381 of the IPC has been registered against the woman at Sector 49 police station.
Sector 49 station house officer Surinder Singh said, “Residents should get the police verification done before hiring anyone. The least that can be done is to share their information with the beat staff.”
On March 1, the police had arrested a caretaker for theft in the house of an aged couple in Sector 8, Chandigarh. The theft was committed by two women who had come looking for work as housemaids in Zirakpur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6th finance panel to examine state’s fiscal health, suggest framework for restoration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K’s weather turns cold, rainy after relatively hot February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsimrat inducted into SAD working committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal’s budget session: Opposition stages walkout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
37 gangsters shifted to ‘dead zone’ Bathinda jail, no mobile signal for 2km
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gang of robbers busted in Punjab’s Mohali, five held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh govt schools see high turnout as offline exams begin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University likely to skip physical convocation again this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox