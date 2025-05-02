Don’t indulge in cheap theatrics: Sukhbir to CM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing them of compromising Punjab’s water interests by allowing the release of thousands of cusecs of river water to Haryana. He cited a written admission by Bhagwant Mann that the Punjab government had been releasing 4,000 cusecs of water for the past month, and had agreed to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s April 23 request for another 8,000 cusecs. (HT File)

Sukhbir asked the CM and the AAP to stop engaging in “political theatrics” over the sensitive river water issue and instead come clean to Punjabis about the recent release of 4,000 cusecs of water to Haryana and the subsequent agreement to release an additional 8,500 cusecs.

“It is shameful that instead of addressing the grave issue of Punjab’s desertification and the blow to its farm economy, the AAP is resorting to diversionary ‘dharnas’. The CM must explain under whose authority he agreed to sell off Punjab’s river waters,” said Sukhbir.

He cited a written admission by Bhagwant Mann that the Punjab government had been releasing 4,000 cusecs of water for the past month, and had agreed to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s April 23 request for another 8,000 cusecs.

Calling the move a “betrayal of Punjab,” Sukhbir demanded that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) immediately revoke its directive to release more water, asserting that the order was issued without proper consultation with the Punjab government as required by the BBMB manual.

Sukhbir further demanded the immediate reinstatement of Punjab’s representative as the BBMB member (power), claiming Punjab had been unfairly sidelined during the board’s reconstitution two years ago.

“The SAD will never allow this conspiracy by neighbouring states and the Centre to rob Punjab of its water. If even a single drop beyond Haryana’s legal share is released, we will launch a statewide agitation. We will defend Punjab’s water rights to our last breath,” Badal declared.

He also condemned the Congress, particularly the Haryana Congress for urging the Prime Minister to override Punjab’s authority under Article 257 to force additional water releases. Badal questioned why the Punjab Congress leadership has remained silent on such statements, accusing them of failing to stand up for the state’s rights.

Highlighting the declining water levels in the Bhakra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar dams, Sukhbir warned that further depletion could lead to catastrophic consequences for Punjab’s agriculture.

“Punjab simply does not have any surplus water to give. The state is already struggling to meet its irrigation needs. Any further release beyond Haryana’s quota is unacceptable,” he added.