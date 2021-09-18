Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Don’t know why PM gets angry when I talk about holding dialogue with Pak: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba asks was Vajpayee an anti-national when he went to Pak and extended a hand of friendship
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Mehbooba Mufti was addressing party workers during her visit to Rajouri district. (HT file photo)

The president of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday said that Centre’s tall claims of Articles 370 and 35-A being the biggest impediments in the development of Jammu and Kashmir were “totally wrong”.

She also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he does he get “angry” whenever she talks about holding dialogue with Pakistan.

Addressing party workers during her visit to Manjakote and Thannamandi in Rajouri district, Mehbooba again recalled how her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed convinced the Centre to open border routes with Pakistan for trade and people-to-people contact.

“I told the PM that if you talked to Pakistan and restored ceasefire on the borders, then why you don’t take up the matter of resumption of trade from Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. I also asked him why does he get angry when I talk about holding dialogue with Pakistan. Didn’t Vajpayee ji talk to them? Wasn’t there talk before with Pakistan? Pakistan is our neighbourer and if you don’t talk, then how will you move forward? Was Vajpayee an anti-national when he went to Pakistan and extended a hand of friendship from the land of Kashmir?” she questioned.

She added, “The tall claims of development do not match the ground reality. Wherever people met me, they complained of erratic electricity, poor roads, and unemployment.”

“Even recruitment rallies for youth in the border areas for jobs in battalions are not taking place. Youths with graduation, postgraduation and even PhDs are jobless,” she said.

