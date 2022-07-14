Don’t prescribe drugs by brand name, Punjab health minister Jouramajra tells doctors
AMRITSAR : Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Wednesday directed doctors not to prescribe drugs by their brand name.
During his visit to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, and civil hospital in Tarn Taran to ascertain the shortcomings causing sufferings to patients, the minister said: “Doctors should write name of the salt instead of writing the brand name of drugs.” The directions came following complaints by some patients they were forced to purchase expensive medicines prescribed by doctors.
The minister was accompanied by MLAs Ajay Gupta and Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Health System Corporation MD Neelima, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and Tarn Taran SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan.
Taking to media, Jouramajra said he has been visiting all district-level hospitals across Punjab to check their condition. “Senior officials of the department are also touring with me. In the coming days, we will find solution to the shortcomings in hospitals,” he said.
The minister also directed the staff to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in hospitals. “We will arrange adequate staff and infrastructure of all government hospitals,” he added.
The minister also inspected the ongoing work of a Mohalla Clinic at the Pink Plaza in Amritsar. He said the state government will make functional 12 Mohalla Clinics from August 15.
Earlier, the minister paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
4 hurt as police use force on unemployed BEd teachers in Sangrur
Sangrur: Police on Wednesday resorted to mild cane charge when unemployed BEd teachers tried to break barricades installed near chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Four unemployed teachers received minor injuries in the scuffle. They were demanding increase in the posts of master cadre that were advertised by state government in January this year. The government advertised 4,161 posts and the protesters are demanding to increase the number to 9,000.
Elaborate arrangements at KV Dham for Sawan
VARANASI Elaborate arrangements have been made at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the month of Sawan beginning today. The devotees will enter Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the gate facing river Ganga as well as other gates. Red carpet will be rolled out from KV Corridor Gate on Ganga Ghat to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal inspected the Kashi Vishwanath Dham gate on Ganga Ghat on Tuesday afternoon.
MahaRERA: builder responsible for real estate agent’s promises
Mumbai: In a ruling that could well set a precedent for home owners in the state and lead to greater accountability in the real estate sector, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has held that a builder is responsible for the representations made by a real estate agent to a homebuyer, and cannot renege on it at a later stage. According to the MahaRERA website, the possession date is set for December 2025.
‘A lot of debate on Google, Quora over Pythagoras’: Madan Gopal
Karnataka's position papers on the National Education Policy -- every state has to prepare them -- have been in the news for all the wrong reasons -- questioning established science, and making claims not based on science. In an interview, Karnataka's NEP task force head, Madan Gopal, sought to clear the air on the controversies.
LESA to launch drive against meter tampering
Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration will start a special drive to detect slow meters in the state capital. This has been decided after two persons were caught by LESA engineers while slowing down smart meters in Indira Nagar a few days back. Both accused, identified as Prashant Gupta and Deepak Maurya, had revealed some former contractual or casual LESA employees, were also involved in this activity to slow down electricity meters.
