Don’t prescribe drugs by brand name, Punjab health minister Jouramajra tells doctors

AMRITSAR : Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Wednesday directed doctors not to prescribe drugs by their brand name.

During his visit to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, and civil hospital in Tarn Taran to ascertain the shortcomings causing sufferings to patients, the minister said: “Doctors should write name of the salt instead of writing the brand name of drugs.” The directions came following complaints by some patients they were forced to purchase expensive medicines prescribed by doctors.

The minister was accompanied by MLAs Ajay Gupta and Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Health System Corporation MD Neelima, Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh and Tarn Taran SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan.

Taking to media, Jouramajra said he has been visiting all district-level hospitals across Punjab to check their condition. “Senior officials of the department are also touring with me. In the coming days, we will find solution to the shortcomings in hospitals,” he said.

The minister also directed the staff to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in hospitals. “We will arrange adequate staff and infrastructure of all government hospitals,” he added.

The minister also inspected the ongoing work of a Mohalla Clinic at the Pink Plaza in Amritsar. He said the state government will make functional 12 Mohalla Clinics from August 15.

Earlier, the minister paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.