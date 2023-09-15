Doot MK-1: Indigenous nano drones to get a ‘kill-switch’

Weighing 250-350 gm, “Doot MK-1”, a made in India nano drone is rendering services to the army and will soon be armed with explosives to convert it into “Kamikaze” drone to eliminate enemy targets. Because of their size, these drones are effective for keeping enemy under surveillance (HT Photo)

Showcased at the North Tech Symposium at Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu, these drones get air-borne within ten seconds.

Researchers said that these explosive carrying drones will soon be equipped with a “kill switch” and could be used to eliminate targets.

“They would be effective during conflicts and various military operations,” said Mayank Pratap Singh, co-founder of IDR Research and Development, an Indian start up.

“The army has already procured the Doot MK-1 drones for counter-terror operations. However, we are working on converting them into kamikaze drones, which identify and eliminate enemy targets with explosives. We have successfully conducted trials,” said Singh.

“These drones with kill option could either be handled live by an operator or programmed to identify and eliminate the enemy,” said Singh.

“Presently, our drones are being used by the special forces and northern, eastern and southern commands. The company has provided 16 nano drones to the Northern Command,” said Singh.

Because of their size, these drones are effective for keeping enemy under surveillance. They cost between ₹2.5 and ₹5.5 lakh per unit.

Singh’s partner, Ankur Yadav said, “Once air-borne, they can be easily flown inside a house or a hideout through a small opening to monitor the enemy from a safe distance.”

Yadav added that since the drones do not make sounds or emit light, they are perfect for covert operations, such as reconnaissance.

“This nano drone is not visible at a height of 20 meters. What makes it different from other devices is that it cannot be jammed. This drone can remain air-borne for 25 minutes and attain a height of 750 meters,” said Yadav. He added that its top speed is 80 km/hour.

