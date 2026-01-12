Doval calling for revenge for centuries-old events ‘deeply unfortunate’: Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday lashed out at National Security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for his alleged call for revenge for centuries-old events terming it as “dog whistle to incite poor and uneducated youth to target minority community”. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File)

“It is deeply unfortunate that a high ranking officer like Mr Doval, whose duty is to guard the nation against internal and external nefarious designs, has chosen to join a communal ideology of hate and normalise violence against Muslims,” she said on X, while sharing the news with Doval’s quote.

“Calling for revenge in the 21st century over centuries old events is merely a dog whistle, inciting poor and uneducated youth to target a minority community already facing an onslaught from all sides,” she charged.

As per news agency ANI, Ajit Doval, speaking during the opening ceremony of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Delhi on Saturday, had said: “...This independent India wasn’t always as free as it appears now. Our ancestors made great sacrifices for it. They endured great humiliation and experienced periods of profound helplessness. Many people faced the gallows... Our villages were burned. Our civilisation was destroyed. Our temples were looted, and we watched helplessly as silent spectators. This history presents us with a challenge that every young person in India today should have the fire within them. The word ‘revenge’ isn’t ideal, but revenge itself is a powerful force. We have to take revenge for our history. We have to take this country back to where we can build a great India based on our rights, our ideas, and our beliefs...”