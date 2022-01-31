Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dowry case: Woman ends life in Ludhiana; husband, in-laws booked
Dowry case: Woman ends life in Ludhiana; husband, in-laws booked

Ludhiana complainant, brother of victim, alleged that his sister’s husband, his two brothers and sister-in-law had started harassing her for dowry and the accused used to beat her
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police on Sunday booked husband and in-laws of a woman, who ended her life after nine months of her marriage by hanging herself at her maternal house in Agwar Ladai village of Jagraon, for abetment.

Complainant, brother of victim, alleged that soon after his sister’s marriage, her husband, his two brothers and sister-in-law had started harassing her for dowry and the accused used to beat her.

He added that his sister had left the house of her husband on January 28 and returned home. On January 29, when she was alone at home, she ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

Assistant sub-inspector Narinder Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

