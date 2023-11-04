close_game
Dr Sumedha murder case: Protesters demand capital punishment for accused

Dr Sumedha murder case: Protesters demand capital punishment for accused

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Nov 04, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Protesters held a demonstration at Talab Tillo here demanding death sentence for the murder accused of the dentist, Dr Johar Mehmood Ganai. On March 7, the 27-year-old dentist was found brutally murdered with multiple stab wounds at the latter’s house in Janipur.

Protesters, including parents and other family members of Dr Sumedha Sharma, on Friday held a demonstration at Talab Tillo here demanding death sentence for the murder accused of the dentist, Dr Johar Mehmood Ganai.

Protesters, including parents and other family members of Dr Sumedha Sharma, on Friday held a demonstration at Talab Tillo here demanding death sentence for the murder accused of the dentist, Dr Johar Mehmood Ganai. (Representational image)
Protesters, including parents and other family members of Dr Sumedha Sharma, on Friday held a demonstration at Talab Tillo here demanding death sentence for the murder accused of the dentist, Dr Johar Mehmood Ganai. (Representational image)

On March 7, the 27-year-old dentist was found brutally murdered with multiple stab wounds at the latter’s house in Janipur.

The accused, Ganai, was a native of Bhaderwah, who was putting up in Pamposh Colony in Janipur.

A massive protest was held at Talab Tillo, Gol Puli, in which people from various religious bodies, civil society, parents of Dr Sumedha, relatives and locals participated and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The protesters demanded that justice be done to the victim and her family via a fast-track court.

While addressing the protesters, a local, Ram Pal Sharma said that there was anger in society after the revelations in the 1,249-page chargesheet produced against the accused before a court the other day.

Protesters said that for justice, the administration should arrange a special government lawyer for the aggrieved party and conduct the trial in a fast-track court.

The protesters also demanded the lieutenant governor to enact a stringent law to curb such cases.

On March 7 this year, Sumedha was reportedly murdered by Johar Mahmood Ganai in his house in Pamposh Colony. The accused had brutally killed her. After this, various social and religious organisations started protests and the police constituted a SIT.

