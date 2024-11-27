Draft report for Haryana clean air project approved

A governing committee led by Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi has approved the draft detailed project report (DPR) for Haryana clean air project for sustainable development. The clean air project is aimed to combat air pollution and promote sustainable development in Haryana. (File)

An official spokesperson said the initiative funded by the World Bank is aimed to combat air pollution and promote sustainable development in the state. The project is set for implementation over six years (2024-25–2029-30), with ₹3,600 crore allocated for its first phase.

The spokesperson said the project adopted a phased approach to address emissions across multiple sectors. In the first phase, Gurugram and Faridabad will be the primary focus areas, targeting institutional strengthening, agriculture, and household emissions. Priority clusters across the state will be identified to implement proposed interventions aimed at reducing pollution in agriculture and household sectors.

During a meeting, the chief secretary stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination and timely execution to ensure the project’s success.

Environment, forests and wildlife additional chief secretary Anand Mohan Saran said the detailed discussions were held with senior officials from each department during the preparation of the project report. A series of meetings were conducted to finalise interventions for the project, along with extensive field visits and stakeholder consultations to identify challenges in implementing the proposed measures across sectors.

The first phase included strategies to reduce emissions through a combination of policy measures, technological interventions, and capacity-building programmes.