Draw of lots for Shehri Awas Yojana in Panchkula on June 24

The draw of lots under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana for residents of Kalka will be held in the auditorium of Indradhanush Auditorium, Sector 5, Panchkula, at 12 pm on June 24. The draw of lots for Shehri Awas Yojana in Panchkula will be held at 12 pm. (HT File)

The scheme was introduced by the Haryana government with the objective of providing housing facilities to needy families in urban areas having an annual family income of up to ₹1.80 lakh as per the Pariwar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg has also assigned various responsibilities by forming a committee. It includes additional deputy commissioner, Kalka SDM, Panchkula city magistrate, HSVP estate officer, district town planner, Kalka municipal council’s executive officer, CRID account officer, DIO and housing for all department officials.

Garg said in the view of the positive impact of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana was started by the Haryana government. Under this, needy applicants had applied for plots that will be alloted through draw of lots.