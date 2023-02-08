Drive poses threat of return of ‘hartal’, ‘stone pelting’ culture: Azad

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday cautioned the Jammu and Kashmir administration against its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, saying the ‘hartal and stone-pelting’ culture is likely to return if homes and small shops are demolished.

The eviction drive has resulted in corruption as people were paying bribes to revenue officials to ensure their names do not feature among those who have encroached on state land, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir alleged.

He thanked Union home minister Amit Shah and LG Manoj Sinha for their assurances of not harming the poor population, but demanded that an official order be issued to provide relief to the distressed people.

Pandits’ body welcomes eviction drive

Panun Kashmir, a frontal organisation of internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Wednesday welcomed the J&K government’s anti-encroachment drive and sought a probe by an SIT in the roles of the National Conference (NC) and the PDP in “promoting separatism and terrorism” while usurping state land.

Organisation’s chairperson Ajay Chrungoo said, “It’s for the first time that top political leaders are being targeted.”