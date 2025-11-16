Drive to check fertilizer, chemical vendors, car dealers continue in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday continued the checking of car dealers, workshops, fertilizer and chemical outlets in the aftermath of November 10 Red Fort blast. The police checks were conducted in various districts of the valley, including in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag. A police spokesman said that as part of their ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and prevent misuse of materials for unlawful activities, Shopian police initiated a district-wide checking drive across various business establishments. (File)

“Police teams are conducting verification of records and physical inspection of car dealers, automobile workshops, fertilizer shops and chemical shops. The checking aims to ensure that the sale, purchase, storage and transportation of vehicles, fertilizers and chemicals are carried out strictly in line with existing regulations. Necessary documentation is being scrutinized to rule out any possibility of misuse,” said the spokesperson.

In Kulgam, police conducted extensive inspections of fertiliser shops, chemical shops, and other sensitive establishments to ensure that no regulated material is misused for unlawful activities. “The coordinated checking drive also covered car dealers, explosive magazines and industries handling mixable or sensitive raw materials. Officers verified stock registers, scrutinised documentation, assessed storage practices, and examined the movement of regulated items to ensure full compliance with safety and legal norms,” the spokesperson said.

Similarly, police conducted comprehensive inspection drives of fertilizer and chemical shops in Ganderbal and Awantipora. “During these drives, shopkeepers were sensitised about maintaining proper documentation, following mandatory guidelines and cooperating with law-enforcement agencies in monitoring suspicious bulk purchases,” the official said.

