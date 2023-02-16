Driver falls prey to armed vehicle snatchers on Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway

Vehicles snatchers targeted a Phullanwal resident and made away with a mini-truck, ₹25,700 and mobile phones after threatening the driver with a weapon on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway.

The victim, identified as Pramod Kumar, in his complaint to police that he, along with his co-driver Nokpal, a resident of BRS Nagar, were targeted by a group of five to six armed men near the Malhotra restaurant on the highway.

The complainant said he was returning to the city after delivering a consignment in Jalandhar on Monday, when around 10:30 pm their mini-truck was intercepted by a group of unidentified men who came in their white Maruti car. He said the miscreants threatened him with a sharp weapon and asked him to get off the truck. The group then snatched ₹25,700 cash from his co-driver along with their mobile phones.

Parmod, works as a driver for his employer who owns the mini-truck and lives in rented accommodation, said he also tried to follow the snatchers but they managed to escape.

Sub-inspector Harmesh Lal, who is investigating the case, said police received the information that the snatchers fled towards Kadian village on the highway and teams have been sent to investigate and track down the miscreants.

The sub-inspector added that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings recovered from the spot are also being scanned for clues.

A case under section 379-B (snatching with hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), meanwhile, has been registered at the Salem Tabri Police station.