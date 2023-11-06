Driver held for crushing 4-year-old boy to death in Mohali

Four days after a speeding car ran over a four-year-old boy while he was playing outside his house in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, police on Sunday arrested the driver of the car. The accused, Renu Sirohi of Peer Muchalla. will be produced before a local court on Monday. (Getty image)

The accused, Renu Sirohi of Peer Muchalla. will be produced before a local court on Monday.

The child, Prince, was struck by the car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, around 11 am on Thursday. Renu had fled the spot after the incident but was captured in a nearby CCTV camera.

As Prince’s father, Varinder Kumar, tried to rush him to the hospital on his motorcycle, he was delayed by a punctured tyre.On reaching the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, the child was declared dead.

Police on Thursday had registered a case against the accused.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!