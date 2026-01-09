Driver, nephew suffocate to death in truck cabin in Ludhiana

A driver and his nephew were found dead inside the cabin of a parked canter truck at a factory in Bhattian village, Machhiwara, in Ludhiana district on Friday morning. A driver and his nephew were found dead inside the cabin of a parked canter truck at a factory in Bhattian village, Machhiwara, in Ludhiana district on Friday morning. (Representational photo)

Police suspect the duo died of asphyxiation after lighting an angeethi (coal brazier) to brave the cold.

The deceased were identified as driver Chhotu of Dungarawala in Uttar Pradesh, and his assistant, Shri Bhagwan of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The vehicle had arrived at the factory on January 5 to load refined oil.

Machhiwara station house officer Pavitar Singh said that preliminary investigation suggests the victims lit the brazier before sleeping. “The burning coal emitted toxic gases in the enclosed cabin, leading to suffocation. Evidence of vomiting was found, indicating they struggled but could not open the doors in time,” the SHO said.

A forensic team visited the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The tragedy has left both families devastated. Shri Bhagwan had been married for only 18 months. Chhotu, the sole breadwinner for his family, is survived by his wife, two young children, and a visually impaired brother.