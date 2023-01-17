Driver robbed of pickup van, cash in Ludhiana

Three bike-borne miscreants robbed a driver of his pickup van and cash on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Verka Milk plant.

The incident happened on Monday late night and in the morning, the pickup van was found abandoned in the Jassian village.

The victim Jaspal Singh of Dugri area is a driver, who was returning after dropping LED TVs in Ferozepur. He also stated that he was carrying some cash which the accused escaped with.

Sub inspector Amrinder Singh, SHO, at Sarabha nagar police station stated that the police have recovered the pickup van from a vacant plot in Jassian.

Police said that while returning from Ferozepur, Jaspal had stopped at a liquor shop near Mullanpur, where he had indulged in some verbal spat with some unidentified men. The accused had followed him and allegedly robbed him of his pickup van.