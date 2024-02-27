‘Drone Didis’ ready to reach for the skies in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday handed over drones to four women, known as ‘Namo Drone Didis’, under the NAMO Drone Didi scheme. DC Sawhney hands over drones to four women, known as ‘Namo Drone Didis’ . (HT)

NAMO Drone Didi is an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 during interaction with beneficiaries in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and aims to supply drones to 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs) to rent to farmers for agriculture purposes.

Congratulating the women — Mandeep Kaur, Simranjit Kaur, Rupinder Kaur, and Gurinder Kaur — who have come from different parts of Ludhiana, Sawhney said they have undergone a comprehensive training programme conducted by IFFCO. Each drone system consists of an electrical vehicle and generator that costs ₹15 lakh and has been given to them free of cost.

The project aims to boost their self-confidence and encourage active participation in the latest agricultural endeavours. She also emphasised that economically empowered women would contribute to the development of the state and nation.

IFFCO state head Harmail Singh Sidhu, said these skilled women pilots would help to achieve higher productivity, enhanced crop health, and reduced environmental impact using nano urea and nano DAP with drones. He said with drones, spray can be done on one-acre areas within seven minutes.

The initiative is a part of the STREE Project, HDFC Bank Parivartan, and GT Bharat in collaboration with IFFCO, which aims to revolutionise agricultural practices and promote women’s empowerment in agriculture.

He further added that these beneficiaries have undergone a comprehensive training programme conducted by IFFCO in Manesar and have also received two-day on-farm training in Barundi village, focusing on adept handling and operational techniques of drone technology.