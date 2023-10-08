Drone seized from field in Amritsar; 3rd in 4 days

A drone was recovered from a field on the outskirts of Panjgrain village, situated along the India-Pakistan border, in Amritsar sector, a BSF official said on Sunday. The drone, which is a quadcopter, appeared to have crashed in the field after entering the Indian airspace from Pakistan. (HT Photo)

BSF officials did not immediately confirm whether the drone was shot down by troops guarding the border but it was recovered in a damaged condition.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On Sunday evening, we got information regarding a drone entering the Indian airspace and immediately launched a search operation.”

He said, “During the search, at about 04:55pm, a drone, in damaged condition, was recovered from a field on the outskirts of Panjgrain village. The recovered drone is a micro quadcopter.”

The seizure comes a day after a hexacopter drone, along with 6.3kg heroin and 60gm opium, was recovered near Hardo Rattan village of Amritsar.

Earlier on Thursday, a quadcopter drone was recovered by BSF on the outskirts of Rasoolpur village of Tarn Taran district.

