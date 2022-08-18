Drone sighting: Patrolling to be strengthened around ‘highly sensitive’ Ambala air base
Two days after two drones were spotted hovering near the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Ambala, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday visited the spot and conducted a ‘detective and preventive’ check in view of the security scenario.
Two drones were seen on August 13 and 15 in the vicinity of the air base, after which an FIR was registered on Monday. The authorities complained about the violation of the ban imposed by the district magistrate on the aerial activities within the radius of 3km of the air base boundary wall.
Randhawa, along with several police teams, also held a discussion with IAF officials regarding the incident and a probe was launched parallelly to scrutinise locals operating drones for business or other purposes.
“We are checking details of videographers registered with the deputy commissioner’s office. We are also examining private individuals owning drones in the area. However, nothing conclusive has come out of it yet,” Randhawa said.
Station security officer Wing Commander PP Srivastava has sought an intensive patrolling in the area and said that the security of vital installations has become a necessary aspect keeping in view the present security scenario in the northern region.
The Ambala air force station, being a premier base, has been placed in the ‘highly sensitive’ category in terms of risk factor, he had mentioned in his complaint to the SP.
Randhawa said the patrolling in the area on and around Jagadhri Road, where the station is located, is being strengthened.
“Particularly for this case, we are making separate arrangements in association with the IAF,” he added.
As per the FIR, the first drone was seen between 6.08am and 6.12am on August 13 and another around 7.45am on August 15, hours before the commencement of state-level Independence Day celebrations where Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya was the chief guest.
Ambala Cantonment, almost 250km away from the Pakistan border, is a sensitive zone due to the presence of large army apparatus and force. High-stake Rafale and Jaguar jets are also stationed here.
