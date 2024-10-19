Drone survey to identify landslide prone areas in Shimla

In the wake of increasing incidents of landslides in Shimla, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) is set to conduct a detailed drone-based LiDAR survey in Shimla. The survey will focus on studying the increasing incidents of landslides and land subsidence in Shimla. (HT File)

The survey will focus on studying the increasing incidents of landslides and land subsidence in the city. LiDAR (light detection and ranging) is an advanced technology used to map the earth’s surface. It works by using laser sensors mounted on drones.

These sensors send millions of laser pulses to the ground. The pulses bounce back after hitting various surfaces. By measuring the time it takes for these pulses to return, the system creates a 3D model of the terrain.

The recent incidents of landslides in Shimla that had led to the blockade of roads as well as damages to houses had raised serious concerns, prompting the need for immediate action.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had suggested this survey to the disaster management authority, after which it has decided to get the survey done through Convolution Engineering Consultancy LLP Company.

Under this, a drone survey of Shimla City will be done from October 21 to November 21.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said, “Shimla has witnessed a concerning rise in landslides and subsidence cases in recent times. The government of Himachal Pradesh raised this issue with GSI for a comprehensive study. This led to the approval of the detailed survey.”

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure every major affected site in Shimla is covered. This includes sensitive no-fly zones. The necessary permissions, including those concerning military zones, have been secured,” Kashyap added.

A key meeting on September 7, helped finalize the logistics for the drone survey. Representatives from GSI, the Shimla district administration, and disaster management officials attended.

The Shimla district administration and DDMA will coordinate the entire process. They will ensure smooth operations and cooperation from all concerned authorities.

This study will help in identifying the areas vulnerable to landslides and is expected to guide future strategies to prevent further disasters in Shimla. This will help authorities in future urban planning and disaster management.