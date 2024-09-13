Drug inspector arrested in Punjab’s Mohali, 1.49 crore recovered

A drug inspector, who allegedly facilitated drug smuggling operations and was in touch with jailed smugglers, has been arrested in Mohali, Punjab Police director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. A drug inspector, who allegedly facilitated drug smuggling operations and was in touch with jailed smugglers, has been arrested in Mohali. (Representational photo)

Police also recovered ₹1.49 crore from the drug inspector during the operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Punjab Police.

“In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (#ANTF) @PunjabPoliceInd, has successfully arrested a drug inspector from SAS Nagar (Mohali). The accused was facilitating drug smuggling operations connected to illegal pharmaceuticals, medical stores and laundering the drug money,” Yadav said in a post on X.

He said the accused was in touch with drug smugglers lodged inside jail and facilitated their drug network outside.

“Serious financial irregularities have been observed, whereby ANTF identified and froze 24 bank accounts with ₹7.09 crore. In addition to this, two bank lockers were seized,” he said.

“The ANTF recovered 1.49 crore in cash, 260gm of gold and foreign currency. Substantial assets acquired through the proceeds of illegal activities were identified, including real-estate valued at ₹2.4 crore in Zirakpur and Dabwali,” he added.