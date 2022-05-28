Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump
A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that he died of a drug overdose.
The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter.
Based on the statement of the victim’s father, Sharanjit Singh, police have booked an unidentified suspect for providing drugs to Parminder.
Sharanjit said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him. He added that his son had been consuming drugs for the past four years and they had even admitted him to a de-addiction centre, but to no avail.
He said that Parminder had left the house on Thursday and told them that he is going to the city for some work. In the evening, they received a call from the police who informed them that he was found dead, following which they rushed to the spot.
ASI Jivan Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that employees of the petrol pump informed them about the body lying in the bathroom and they identified the deceased from the documents found in his pocket.
He added that a case has been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) of IPC against unidentified accused.
-
National Achievement Survey, 2021: Ludhiana’s Class 3 students bag 6th spot in Punjab
The Class 3-students from Ludhiana scored 74.5% across subjects in the National Achievement Survey 2021, the sixth highest among 22 districts in Punjab. The overall average of the state is 71.4% and Barnala topped the charts with 82.3%. The survey report was released by the education ministry on Wednesday and Punjab had emerged as the top performer in the country with the highest mean score for subjects across Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.
-
Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment
Seechewal : Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state. He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same. Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.
-
Work on Bathinda AC ISBT to start soon as army gives nod
Six years after the foundation stone of Punjab's first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) was laid, the ambitious project in Bathinda is likely to take off soon as the defence authorities have given an in-principle approval. Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said on Friday that the administration would soon start construction as all necessary approvals from the defence authorities are expected to be accorded in June.
-
Punjab govt hikes rates of group insurance scheme
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme for government employees by almost four times. An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid ₹15,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to ₹60,000 and ₹4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023.
-
Cane farmers demand dues, block rail tracks in Amritsar
Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday laid siege to rail tracks on the Amritsar-Delhi rail route at Baba Bakala, 40km from Amritsar, over non-release of sugarcane dues by Rana Sugar Mill at Butter Sivian village. The agitating farmers blocked the rail tracks for over four hours till the administration intervened and assured that the mill owners will clear the dues soon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics