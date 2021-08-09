Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug peddler escapes from police custody in Ludhiana
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Drug peddler escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

The accused escaped from the Siar police post after pushing the assistant sub-inspector who was taking him to the mess
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:05 AM IST

A man, arrested for drug peddling on Friday, escaped the Siar police post after shoving an assistant sub-inspector on Saturday.

After the incident, the Malaud police lodged an FIR against Lukman of Albelpura village of Mandi Ahmadgarh, who, along with his accomplice Shehzad Ali, was arrested for drug peddling on August 6.

They were produced before the court on Saturday and remanded in two-day police custody for questioning.

ASI Tarvinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said Lukman and Shehzad were brought to the Siar police post for questioning at the time of the incident.

In the afternoon, when ASI Parminder Singh and ASI Harbans Singh were taking them to the mess, Lukman pushed the latter and fled, he added.

A case under Section 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against Lukman. A hunt is on to nab him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.