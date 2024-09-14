Drug peddler from Punjab held over death of NIT-Hamirpur student

Police have arrested one person in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Friday night in connection with the death of a first year M.Tech student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, allegedly due to drug overdose last year. The accused was also connected with a de-addiction centre at Una in Himachal Pradesh, running a drug trade. The owner of this centre, who hails from Punjab, was arrested in November last year. (HT/Photo)

Bhagat Singh Thakur, Hamirpur superintendent of police (SP), said that Kulwinder, the accused, had contacts with drug smugglers across the state. “He is also wanted in several other cases of the NDPS Act. During investigation, financial transactions worth lakhs of rupees have been found and it was revealed that the deceased student purchased drugs from him,” the SP said.

The accused was also connected with a de-addiction centre at Una in Himachal Pradesh, running a drug trade. The owner of this centre, who hails from Punjab, was arrested in November last year.

Kulwinder’s connections with drug smugglers from across the state have been revealed, the police informed.

Kulwinder was produced in a local court and sent to police remand till September 17.

The police said they would interrogate the accused to find out the details of his business and how he encountered Hamirpur people.

Earlier, the police had arrested many people, including NIT students, in connection with the death and recovery of drugs.

The NIT authorities had taken punitive action against 24 students after recovery of contrabands (drugs) from the institute.