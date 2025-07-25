Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Drug peddler killed in shootout in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:18 am IST

The deceased was identified as Parvez Ahmad alias Bachu, aged around 33, son of Rehmat Ali, a resident of Javed Nagar in Nikki Tawi island.

An alleged drug peddler was killed in retaliatory fire by a police team during a raid in Surre Chak area of Phallain Mandal in Jammu on Thursday, police said.

This was part of the “Operation Clean-up” launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police to rein in drug peddlers, criminals, gangsters and extortioners. (Shutterstock)
This was part of the “Operation Clean-up” launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police to rein in drug peddlers, criminals, gangsters and extortioners. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Parvez Ahmad alias Bachu, aged around 33, son of Rehmat Ali, a resident of Javed Nagar in Nikki Tawi island.

“As part of the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, a team of the special branch conducted a raid at a suspected drug den in the Phallain Mandal area,” said SP City South Ajay Sharma.

This was part of the “Operation Clean-up” launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police to rein in drug peddlers, criminals, gangsters and extortioners.

“The team was fired upon by some drug peddlers and in the ensuing action an altercation broke out, during which a shot was fired. One of the drug peddlers sustained critical injuries, who later died,” the SP added.

Later, the body was sent to the government medical college and hospital for post-mortem.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Drug peddler killed in shootout in Jammu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On