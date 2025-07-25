Drug peddler killed in shootout in Jammu

An alleged drug peddler was killed in retaliatory fire by a police team during a raid in Surre Chak area of Phallain Mandal in Jammu on Thursday, police said. This was part of the “Operation Clean-up” launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police to rein in drug peddlers, criminals, gangsters and extortioners. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Parvez Ahmad alias Bachu, aged around 33, son of Rehmat Ali, a resident of Javed Nagar in Nikki Tawi island.

“As part of the ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, a team of the special branch conducted a raid at a suspected drug den in the Phallain Mandal area,” said SP City South Ajay Sharma.

“The team was fired upon by some drug peddlers and in the ensuing action an altercation broke out, during which a shot was fired. One of the drug peddlers sustained critical injuries, who later died,” the SP added.

Later, the body was sent to the government medical college and hospital for post-mortem.