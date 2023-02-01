Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Drug racket run from Punjab’s Ferozepur jail busted

Drug racket run from Punjab’s Ferozepur jail busted

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Counter intelligence, Ferozepur has busted a drugs module, which involved a jail warden, who indulged into smuggling of drugs at central jail, Ferozepur.

Four accused have been held in connection with the case. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Four accused have been held in connection with the case.

Giving details, Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, counter intelligence, Ferozepur said that they received information that a jail warden Naib Singh of Bharat Nagar and his son Akashpreet along with his accomplices Gurmeet Singh of Prabhat Singh Wala Hithad, Jalalabad and Nirmal Singh of Dhandi Kadim Jalalabad allegedly indulged into heroin smuggling.

He said Jalalabad residents Nirmal Singh and Gurmeet Singh used to bring heroin and give it to jail warden Naib Singh’s son Akashpreet Singh. Subsequently, Akashpreet Singh would hand over the heroin to his father jail warden Naib Singh who further supplied it to the inmates. The counter intelligence nabbed Gurmeet Singh and Akashpreet Singh with 50 grams of heroin each.

After interrogating both the accused, on behalf of counter intelligence, the accused jail warden Naib Singh and Nirmal Singh of Dhandi Kadim of Jalalabad were arrested while a case under section 21,61,85 NDPS Act was registered against the four accused.

